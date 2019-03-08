Man injured during knifepoint robbery in Barking

A man has been robbed at knifepoint in Chelmer Crescent, Barking. Picture: Google Maps Google Maps

A man was taken to hospital after being robbed at knifepoint in broad daylight.

The victim, in his 20s, suffered a cut to the back of his head after being approached by two men in Chelmer Crescent, Barking, shortly before 3pm yesterday (Sunday).

He was taken to hospital but his injuries aren't life-threatening.

It is believed he was approached by two men who threatened him with a knife and stole his bag.

There have been no arrests and enquiries continue.

Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting reference 4170/14Apr.