Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Man injured during knifepoint robbery in Barking

PUBLISHED: 11:19 15 April 2019 | UPDATED: 11:19 15 April 2019

A man has been robbed at knifepoint in Chelmer Crescent, Barking. Picture: Google Maps

A man has been robbed at knifepoint in Chelmer Crescent, Barking. Picture: Google Maps

Google Maps

A man was taken to hospital after being robbed at knifepoint in broad daylight.

The victim, in his 20s, suffered a cut to the back of his head after being approached by two men in Chelmer Crescent, Barking, shortly before 3pm yesterday (Sunday).

He was taken to hospital but his injuries aren't life-threatening.

It is believed he was approached by two men who threatened him with a knife and stole his bag.

There have been no arrests and enquiries continue.

Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting reference 4170/14Apr.

Most Read

Jailed: Gang and drill musician ringleader who tortured a boy after Barking kidnap

Isaac Donkoh. Picture: MPS

Man injured during knifepoint robbery in Barking

A man has been robbed at knifepoint in Chelmer Crescent, Barking. Picture: Google Maps

Footage released as demolition of Sebastian Court in Barking nears the end

Demolition work at Sebastian Court in Barking has almost finished. Picture: BE FIRST

‘Fewer services and longer journeys’: c2c trains to run restricted timetable for 16 days this summer

Best punctuality in UK with almost 98pc trains on time. Picture: Mike Brooke

Prince Harry visit: Man charged with public order offence

A man was arrested on suspicion of a public order offence during Prince Harry's visit to the Future Youth Zone in Dagenham. Picture: Ken Mears

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Jailed: Gang and drill musician ringleader who tortured a boy after Barking kidnap

Isaac Donkoh. Picture: MPS

Man injured during knifepoint robbery in Barking

A man has been robbed at knifepoint in Chelmer Crescent, Barking. Picture: Google Maps

Footage released as demolition of Sebastian Court in Barking nears the end

Demolition work at Sebastian Court in Barking has almost finished. Picture: BE FIRST

‘Fewer services and longer journeys’: c2c trains to run restricted timetable for 16 days this summer

Best punctuality in UK with almost 98pc trains on time. Picture: Mike Brooke

Prince Harry visit: Man charged with public order offence

A man was arrested on suspicion of a public order offence during Prince Harry's visit to the Future Youth Zone in Dagenham. Picture: Ken Mears

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

West Ham the victim of daylight robbery at Manchester United

West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini gestures on the touchline during the Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester.

Ebbsfleet boss feels team gifted Daggers their goal

Ebbsfleet United manager Garry Hill (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Council tenant gives up Dagenham flat where man was shot

Police at the scene of a shooting at Hawkwell House, Dagenham. Picture: Ken Mears

‘Fewer services and longer journeys’: c2c trains to run restricted timetable for 16 days this summer

Best punctuality in UK with almost 98pc trains on time. Picture: Mike Brooke

Man injured during knifepoint robbery in Barking

A man has been robbed at knifepoint in Chelmer Crescent, Barking. Picture: Google Maps
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists