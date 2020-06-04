Man in critical condition after Barking shooting

Police were called to reports of a shooting in Wilmington Gardens, Barking. Picture: Paul Bennett Archant

A man is in a critical condition after being shot in Barking.

Emergency services were called to Wilmington Gardens at around 2.15pm today (Thursday, June 4) to reports of shots being fired.

Two men, both in their 20s, were taken to hospital. One had gunshot wounds and is in a critical condition.

The nature of the other man’s injuries is not known, but police said he did not sustain gunshot wounds. His condition is not thought to be life-threatening.

There have been no arrests and an extensive crime scene is in place as officers work to fully establish what happened.

Any witnesses, or anyone who has images or video that could assist police, are asked to call 101 quoting CAD 3913/4 June.

Alternatively, to remain anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.