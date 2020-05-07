Search

Dagenham man jailed for seven years after knifepoint robberies in Romford, Welling and Kent

PUBLISHED: 16:29 07 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:29 07 May 2020

Florjan Lleshi of Ager Avenue, Dagenham, was jailed for seven years. Picture: Kent Police

Florjan Lleshi of Ager Avenue, Dagenham, was jailed for seven years. Picture: Kent Police

Archant

A Dagenham man who stole £11,500 in three knifepoint robberies of amusement arcades in Romford, Welling and Kent has been jailed.

Florjan Lleshi, 28, of Ager Avenue was sentenced to seven years at Maidstone Crown Court on Thursday, May 7, after pleading guilty to robbery and possessing a knife in a public place.

The charges related to a robbery in Gillingham High Street on February 16 around 10.50am, when Lleshi was seen playing on a slot machine before violently threatening two people with a knife and stealing £1,000.

He was arrested two days later on suspicion of committing the offence.

Lleshi was also charged with two robberies and two counts of possessing a knife at amusement centres in Romford on July 7 and Welling on July 31 last year.

On both occasions, he also threatened people with knives before stealing around £10,500.

Investigating officer Pc Rebecca Howlett said: “Lleshi’s sentence is reflective of the fear he brought to those inside the amusement centres.

“He didn’t care about how his actions affected others and was acting with the sole purpose of illegally gaining money to fund a gambling addiction.

“Not only did he commit the offence in Gillingham but he had previously committed other similar offences, which also instilled fear in his victims and I’m pleased he has been handed this sentence.”

