Jailed: Man who spat at police officers and told them he had coronavirus

A man who spat at police officers and told them he had coronavirus has been jailed for six months.

Brandon Wallace - who was later confirmed not to have Covid-19 or any symptoms - spat at the officers when they arrested him in Barking on Monday, April 20 on suspicion of domestic assault and criminal damage.

After spitting at the officers as they put him into a police van, the 21-year-old was further arrested for assault on emergency workers.

Wallace, of no fixed address, was charged the same day and appeared at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, April 21.

He pleaded guilty to assaulting the woman, criminal damage and assault of emergency workers, and was jailed for six months.

Inspector Alexis Manley, of East Area, said: ““It says much about the attitude of this man that, in addition to targeting somebody close to him, he was also willing to make false claims about Covid 19 and to spit at officers.

“I hope he spends his period in prison to reflect on his behaviour, and that his prison sentence sends a message to others who are willing to commit domestic offences and to target police officers whose job it is to protect Londoners.”