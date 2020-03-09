Search

Advanced search

Man raped in Barking station toilets

PUBLISHED: 09:34 10 March 2020 | UPDATED: 09:34 10 March 2020

Barking station. Picture: Ken Mears

Barking station. Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was raped in the toilets at Barking station.

The man, in his 20s, was attacked between 5.10pm and 5.30pm on Saturday, March 7.

He is being supported by specially trained officers.

You may also want to watch:

Detective Inspector Jeremy Banks said: 'I'd like to appeal to anyone who may have been in the men's toilets around this time, or noticed anything unusual at the station, to get in touch with us as soon as possible.

'You can do so by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 340 of 09/03/20. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

'Finally, I'd like to remind the public that incidents like this are thankfully very rare, and we will have a number of additional patrols in the area over the coming days to help reassure passengers.'

No arrests have been made and enquiries continue.

Most Read

Romford and Ilford teens charged over ‘machete’ incident in Dagenham

The teenagers were charged in connection with an incident in Woodward Road, Dagenham. Picture: Google Maps

Duchess of Sussex tells men to ‘value the women in your lives’ on surprise visit to Dagenham school

The Duchess of Sussex poses with school children making the 'equality' sign following a school assembly. Picture: Ben Stansall/PA Wire

Man raped in Barking station toilets

Barking station. Picture: Ken Mears

Duchess of Sussex visits Dagenham school

The Duchess of Sussex has visited Robert Clack School of Science. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Dagenham man recognised for bravely saving young boy from vicious dog attack

Local hero Artan Mahmood who saved a child from an attack by a dog. Credit Barking and Dagenham council

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Romford and Ilford teens charged over ‘machete’ incident in Dagenham

The teenagers were charged in connection with an incident in Woodward Road, Dagenham. Picture: Google Maps

Duchess of Sussex tells men to ‘value the women in your lives’ on surprise visit to Dagenham school

The Duchess of Sussex poses with school children making the 'equality' sign following a school assembly. Picture: Ben Stansall/PA Wire

Man raped in Barking station toilets

Barking station. Picture: Ken Mears

Duchess of Sussex visits Dagenham school

The Duchess of Sussex has visited Robert Clack School of Science. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Dagenham man recognised for bravely saving young boy from vicious dog attack

Local hero Artan Mahmood who saved a child from an attack by a dog. Credit Barking and Dagenham council

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Zakuani unlikely to play for Daggers again this season and will have surgery on ankle

Gabriel Zakuani of Dagenham & Redbridge leaves the field with an ankle injury. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Appeal to find boy, 14, missing from Dagenham

Tyler went missing on March 5. Picture: MPS

Man raped in Barking station toilets

Barking station. Picture: Ken Mears

Poplar teacher fined £20k for selling fake football kits and Calvin Klein undies at Dagenham market

Bobbi Ehsan of Loxham Road, Chingford was caught selling fake football kits and underwear by council enforcement officers on a routine visit to Dagenham Sunday Market in June 2018. Picture: LBBD

Daggers striker Quigley joins Billericay Town on loan

Joe Quigley of Dagenham and Redbridge during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Barnet, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 5th October 2019
Drive 24