Man raped in Barking station toilets

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was raped in the toilets at Barking station.

The man, in his 20s, was attacked between 5.10pm and 5.30pm on Saturday, March 7.

He is being supported by specially trained officers.

Detective Inspector Jeremy Banks said: 'I'd like to appeal to anyone who may have been in the men's toilets around this time, or noticed anything unusual at the station, to get in touch with us as soon as possible.

'You can do so by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 340 of 09/03/20. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

'Finally, I'd like to remind the public that incidents like this are thankfully very rare, and we will have a number of additional patrols in the area over the coming days to help reassure passengers.'

No arrests have been made and enquiries continue.