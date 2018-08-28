Man conned into meeting over fake car sale robbed and hit by car in Barking

A man was robbed in Cambridge Road, Barking after he was tricked into thinking he was meeting the seller of a car. Picture: HANNAH SOMERVILLE Archant

A man tricked into meeting a conman over a faked car sale was robbed and hit by the crook’s vehicle as he sped off.

The man, who is in his forties, was found injured by paramedics in Cambridge Road, Barking on Wednesday at 5.47pm.

Police believe the victim had arranged to meet the man to discuss buying a car from him.

But instead the alleged seller stole the victim’s money.

The robbed man was then struck by the car as he chased after it in a bid to stop the thief making his getaway.

A Met spokeswoman said: “Officers attended and found the man suffering from injuries which were deemed to be non-life threatening.”

A London Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “We sent an ambulance crew to the scene. We treated a man and took him to hospital.”

The Met spokeswoman added that the car the crook made off in didn’t match the description of the one he had said was for sale.

No arrests have been made. Investigations continue.