Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Man conned into meeting over fake car sale robbed and hit by car in Barking

PUBLISHED: 14:15 01 February 2019

A man was robbed in Cambridge Road, Barking after he was tricked into thinking he was meeting the seller of a car. Picture: HANNAH SOMERVILLE

A man was robbed in Cambridge Road, Barking after he was tricked into thinking he was meeting the seller of a car. Picture: HANNAH SOMERVILLE

Archant

A man tricked into meeting a conman over a faked car sale was robbed and hit by the crook’s vehicle as he sped off.

The man, who is in his forties, was found injured by paramedics in Cambridge Road, Barking on Wednesday at 5.47pm.

Police believe the victim had arranged to meet the man to discuss buying a car from him.

But instead the alleged seller stole the victim’s money.

The robbed man was then struck by the car as he chased after it in a bid to stop the thief making his getaway.

A Met spokeswoman said: “Officers attended and found the man suffering from injuries which were deemed to be non-life threatening.”

A London Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “We sent an ambulance crew to the scene. We treated a man and took him to hospital.”

The Met spokeswoman added that the car the crook made off in didn’t match the description of the one he had said was for sale.

No arrests have been made. Investigations continue.

Most Read

Revealed: Restaurants and takeaways in Barking and Dagenham with a ZERO rating for hygiene

Zero rated: Khan's Restaurant in Longbridge Road, Dagenham. Pic: Google

Schoolchildren involved in Dagenham Subway brawl

Police were called to Subway in Dagenham Heathway on Friday following reports of schoolchildren fighting. Picture: JAY KING

Lorry reverses into shop in Dagenham Heathway

Damage on the shop from where the lorry reversed into the building. Picture: Luke Acton

‘Tell Sid to sod off’: Barking and Dagenham Council launches its own energy company

Barking and Dagenham Council leader, Cllr Darren Rodwell. Picture: JON KING

Guilty: Gang members who pointed a loaded gun at police during high speed chase

Left to right: Lekan Akinsoji, Troy Ilfill, Nathaniel Lewis and Darnell Joseph-Newill. Pic: Met Police

Most Read

Revealed: Restaurants and takeaways in Barking and Dagenham with a ZERO rating for hygiene

Zero rated: Khan's Restaurant in Longbridge Road, Dagenham. Pic: Google

Schoolchildren involved in Dagenham Subway brawl

Police were called to Subway in Dagenham Heathway on Friday following reports of schoolchildren fighting. Picture: JAY KING

Lorry reverses into shop in Dagenham Heathway

Damage on the shop from where the lorry reversed into the building. Picture: Luke Acton

‘Tell Sid to sod off’: Barking and Dagenham Council launches its own energy company

Barking and Dagenham Council leader, Cllr Darren Rodwell. Picture: JON KING

Guilty: Gang members who pointed a loaded gun at police during high speed chase

Left to right: Lekan Akinsoji, Troy Ilfill, Nathaniel Lewis and Darnell Joseph-Newill. Pic: Met Police

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Barking boss Gardner wants to pick up more points as he looks to start climbing table

Darelle Russell bears down on goal (pic Terry Gilbert)

The East London Football Podcast

The East London Football Podcast is now available on Spotify

Man conned into meeting over fake car sale robbed and hit by car in Barking

A man was robbed in Cambridge Road, Barking after he was tricked into thinking he was meeting the seller of a car. Picture: HANNAH SOMERVILLE

Lorry reverses into shop in Dagenham Heathway

Damage on the shop from where the lorry reversed into the building. Picture: Luke Acton

‘Signalling fault’ causes delays on c2c trains

c2c trains service stations across east London. Picture: c2c.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists