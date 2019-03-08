Search

Man shot several times in Dagenham

PUBLISHED: 16:02 21 March 2019 | UPDATED: 16:46 21 March 2019

A man has been shot several times at Hawkwell House in Dagenham. Picture: Google Maps

A man has been shot several times inside a block of flats in Dagenham.

Armed police are currently at the scene of the shooting in Hawkell House in Gosfield Road.

The victim has been rushed to hospital with ‘life-changing’ injuries.

Police were called to the block shortly after 1.30pm today (Thursday) to reports of shots being fired.

Two minutes later, they were called to an east London hospital where a man, in his 20s, presented himself with gunshot injuries.

Although his injuries are said to be potentially life-changing, they are not believed to be life-threatening.

A crime scene is in place at Hawkwell House, and pupils attending nearby Robert Clack School have been advised not to walk past the building on their way home.

A 29-year-old man who attended hospital with the injured man has been arrested on suspicion of cultivaton of cannabis and taken to a police station.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting CAD3895/21MAR or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

More to come soon.

