Man shot several times in Dagenham
PUBLISHED: 16:02 21 March 2019 | UPDATED: 16:46 21 March 2019
A man has been shot several times inside a block of flats in Dagenham.
Armed police are currently at the scene of the shooting in Hawkell House in Gosfield Road.
The victim has been rushed to hospital with ‘life-changing’ injuries.
Police were called to the block shortly after 1.30pm today (Thursday) to reports of shots being fired.
Two minutes later, they were called to an east London hospital where a man, in his 20s, presented himself with gunshot injuries.
Although his injuries are said to be potentially life-changing, they are not believed to be life-threatening.
A crime scene is in place at Hawkwell House, and pupils attending nearby Robert Clack School have been advised not to walk past the building on their way home.
A 29-year-old man who attended hospital with the injured man has been arrested on suspicion of cultivaton of cannabis and taken to a police station.
Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting CAD3895/21MAR or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
