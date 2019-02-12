Man stabbed at Becontree station

The man was stabbed at Becontree Station. Pic: Archant Archant

Police are appealing for information after a man was stabbed at Becontree station last night.

The victim, whose age has not been disclosed, has suffered ‘life-changing’ injuries following the attack at around 11.25pm.

He is believed to have got on a train at Barking minutes before.

Detectives from British Transport Police are investigating the incident and are appealing for anyone who was at either Barking or Becontree station and saw anything suspicious to get in touch.

Anyone witnesses or anyone with information should contact BTP on 0800 40 50 40 - quoting reference 774 of 22/02/19 or text to 61016.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

On Wednesday a teenager was shot at Barking station.

He remains in a serious condition in hospital.