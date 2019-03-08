Search

Advanced search

Man stabbed in Barking

PUBLISHED: 10:20 12 November 2019 | UPDATED: 10:47 12 November 2019

The man was found injured in Longbridge Road, near the junction with Thurlestone Avenue. Picture: Google Maps

The man was found injured in Longbridge Road, near the junction with Thurlestone Avenue. Picture: Google Maps

Google Maps

A man suffered stab and slash wounds in a "serious assault" in Barking.

The victim, believed to be 40, was found injured at around 11.30pm yesterday (Monday, November 11) in Longbridge Road, near the junction with Thurlestone Avenue.

You may also want to watch:

A London Ambulance Service spokeswoman confirmed a crew was sent to the scene and took the man to hospital.

His condition is not known.

Anyone who has information about what happened is asked to call police on 101.

Most Read

Three arrests after teenager left fighting for his life following stabbing in Barking

A teenage boy was stabbed in North Street, Barking, last night (November 11). Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Remembrance 2019: Calls for peace and honouring the dead at Dagenham parade

The procession returning from the service at Dagenham Parish Church. Picture: Luke Acton.

Man stabbed in Barking

The man was found injured in Longbridge Road, near the junction with Thurlestone Avenue. Picture: Google Maps

Council to rule on £63m project to build 200 affordable homes in Marks Gate

The cabinet will decide on the plan at Barking town hall. Picture: Luke Acton.

Ex-boxer Vinny Mitchell lost control of powerful motorbike before deadly Dagenham crash, inquest hears

Vinny Mitchell, right, with his brother Kevin. Picture: Paul Bennett.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Three arrests after teenager left fighting for his life following stabbing in Barking

A teenage boy was stabbed in North Street, Barking, last night (November 11). Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Remembrance 2019: Calls for peace and honouring the dead at Dagenham parade

The procession returning from the service at Dagenham Parish Church. Picture: Luke Acton.

Man stabbed in Barking

The man was found injured in Longbridge Road, near the junction with Thurlestone Avenue. Picture: Google Maps

Council to rule on £63m project to build 200 affordable homes in Marks Gate

The cabinet will decide on the plan at Barking town hall. Picture: Luke Acton.

Ex-boxer Vinny Mitchell lost control of powerful motorbike before deadly Dagenham crash, inquest hears

Vinny Mitchell, right, with his brother Kevin. Picture: Paul Bennett.

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Man stabbed in Barking

The man was found injured in Longbridge Road, near the junction with Thurlestone Avenue. Picture: Google Maps

Developers face calls for compensation at 360 Barking towers

The four towers that make up the 360 Barking development. Picture: Luke Acton.

Three arrests after teenager left fighting for his life following stabbing in Barking

A teenage boy was stabbed in North Street, Barking, last night (November 11). Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Council to rule on £63m project to build 200 affordable homes in Marks Gate

The cabinet will decide on the plan at Barking town hall. Picture: Luke Acton.

Barking boss Gardner pleased to see side rewarded for good performance against Staines

Michael Dixon on the ball for Barking (pic Terry Gilbert)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists