Man stabbed in Barking

The man was found injured in Longbridge Road, near the junction with Thurlestone Avenue. Picture: Google Maps Google Maps

A man suffered stab and slash wounds in a "serious assault" in Barking.

The victim, believed to be 40, was found injured at around 11.30pm yesterday (Monday, November 11) in Longbridge Road, near the junction with Thurlestone Avenue.

A London Ambulance Service spokeswoman confirmed a crew was sent to the scene and took the man to hospital.

His condition is not known.

Anyone who has information about what happened is asked to call police on 101.