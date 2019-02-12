Search

Man stabbed in Barking station

PUBLISHED: 06:36 21 February 2019 | UPDATED: 06:45 21 February 2019

The stabbing took place in Barking Station. Pic: Ken Mears

The stabbing took place in Barking Station. Pic: Ken Mears

A police investigation is underway after a man was stabbed in front passengers at Barking station last night.

The victim, whose age is unknown, was knifed inside a carriage on a Hammersmith and City train before his attacker fled the station just before 11.30pm.

He was rushed to hospital where his condition is unknown.

Detectives from British Transport Police (BTP) are investigating the stabbing and appealing for witnesses to come forward.

In a statement it said: “It appears a male has received a stab wound to his abdomen.

“The victim was taken to hospital, where he is being treated for his injury.

“Officers investigating the incident are appealing for witnesses to get in touch.”

The station was closed after the stabbing but has since reopened.

Anyone with information should call BTP on 0800 40 50 40 and quote reference 685 of 20/02/2019.

Alternatively you can text 61016.

