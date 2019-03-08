Jailed: Man who helped nephew on the run from prison

The pair were sentenced at Basildon Crown Court. Picture: Chris Radburn PA Archive/PA Images

A man who helped a prisoner after he escaped from custody has been ordered to spend six months behind bars himself.

Bertie Palmer, 48, of Tilney Road, Dagenham, was handed the sentence at Basildon Crown Court yesterday (Thursday) after admitting assisting an offender.

Lauren Wake, 27, of Blackborne Road, Dagenham, was given an eight month sentence, suspended for two years, after admitting the same offence. She was also given a two month curfew and a 20 day rehabilitation activity requirement.

The court heard how Wake's former partner Mark Davis was being taken to Chelmsford Prison in May 2017 after being charged but managed to escape.

The 31-year-old travelled to the Essex coastal town of West Mersea and called his ex for help.

Davis and Wake spent the night together in Southend before making the 300 mile journey to Newquay where they met Davis' uncle, Palmer, who was on holiday.

Davis was ferried around the country in the following few days, including being caught on CCTV hugging Palmer at Paddington station before travelling to Cardiff.

Eleven days after Davis initially escaped from custody, he and Wake were arrested in Romford. Palmer was voluntarily interviewed in November 2017.

Det Sgt David Wilkinson, of Brentwood CID, helped lead the manhunt.

He said: "Davis was wanted and with the help of Wake and Palmer, he was able to travel around the country and avoided capture.

"Davis was arrested and we compiled the evidence against his acquaintances.

"We had CCTV of Wake travelling with Davis to Newquay and footage of Palmer embracing Davis before he boarded a train to Wales.

"Despite the evidence, Wake initially denied knowing Davis was wanted and had been charged but we had evidence that showed she was in court to hear he had been.

"This case sends a clear message to those who assist offenders on the run - you will be pursued, located and put before a court to answer for your crimes."

Davis was jailed for six months at Chelmsford Crown Court in October 2017 for escaping from lawful custody.