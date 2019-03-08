Jailed: Barking man who sexually assaulted teenager on bus
PUBLISHED: 16:33 19 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:35 19 July 2019
Met Police
A Barking man who grabbed a teenager by the throat and sexually assaulted her on a bus has been jailed.
The 17-year-old was travelling on the upper deck of a 173 bus through Dagenham on Friday, May 24 when Samuel Stoica boarded.
He spoke to her before kissing her, grabbing her by the throat and touching her. The 23-year-old also exposed himself.
Stoica, of Ripple Road, was identified through CCTV footage and on Friday, July 19 he pleaded guilty at Snaresbrook Crown Court.
He was jailed for 16 months and will be deported to Romania after he is released.
The court also issued a sexual harm prevention order and Stoica will remain on the sex offenders' register for 10 years.
Det Con Teresa Moore, who led the investigation, said: "This was a particularly nasty assault on a young woman who was going about her business on the bus network.
"The sentence sends out a clear message that such conduct will not be tolerated and will be dealt with robustly."
