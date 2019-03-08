Man seriously injured in acid attack

The London Ambulance Service was called to treat a man after a corrosive substance attack in Kingston Close, Marks Gate, on Friday, August 2. Picture: Ken Mears Archant

A man was taken to hospital after an acid attack in Marks Gate on Friday, August 2.

His condition has been assessed as potentially life-changing.

Police were called to Kingston Close just after 9pm by London Ambulance Service following reports of a man attacked with a noxious substance.

Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and found a man in his twenties with an injury to his arm and face. He was taken to an east London hospital for treatment of injuries consistent with a corrosive substance attack.

His condition is not life-threatening.

No arrests have been made. Enquiries continue.