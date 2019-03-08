Man seriously injured in acid attack
PUBLISHED: 09:41 04 August 2019 | UPDATED: 09:41 04 August 2019
A man was taken to hospital after an acid attack in Marks Gate on Friday, August 2.
His condition has been assessed as potentially life-changing.
Police were called to Kingston Close just after 9pm by London Ambulance Service following reports of a man attacked with a noxious substance.
Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and found a man in his twenties with an injury to his arm and face. He was taken to an east London hospital for treatment of injuries consistent with a corrosive substance attack.
His condition is not life-threatening.
No arrests have been made. Enquiries continue.