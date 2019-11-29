Barking and Stoke Newington men jailed for attempted murder after 'sustained and furious attack'

Two men from Barking and Stoke Newington and a Colchester teenager have been jailed for the attempted murder of a man who was repeatedly stabbed after being lured to an area of Marks Tey in Essex.

A man in his 40s sustained life-changing injuries during the attack in Mandeville Road shortly before 10.30pm on October 31 last year.

He had gone to the area after being called half an hour earlier from a phone number he didn't recognise by someone who introduced themselves as "Rico".

The caller claimed to be a friend of someone he indicated the victim knew and asked to meet him.

When he arrived, he approached three men and started a conversation with one them, later identified as Donald Adu, of Howard Road, Stoke Newington, before being stabbed in the back.

As he tried to get away, the victim banged on the door of a nearby property but his attackers caught up with him and stabbed him several more times.

The group then got into a car and drove off.

The victim was helped by inside the address he had banged on the door of and emergency services were called.

CCTV footage showed the car, a Volkswagen Passat, driving in Mandeville Road, and the three men walking down an alley shortly followed by the victim.

The footage then showed the victim running away and being followed by the men who had knives.

As a result of extensive investigations the men were identified as 25-year-old Adu, 22 year-old Calvin Armstrong, of Westbury Road, Barking, and 16 year-old Ermias Yohannes, of Eagle Drive, Colchester.

Adu was also linked to the attack through DNA from a cigarette found at the scene.

All three denied attempted murder but were found guilty following a trial at Ipswich Crown Court on Monday, October 21.

At the same court today (Friday, November 29), Adu and Armstrong were sentenced to 26 years.

They will spend half their sentence in prison and half on licence.

Yohannes was given 19 years in prison and told he will have to serve two thirds of his sentence before being eligible for parole as he is deemed a dangerous offender.

At the sentencing hearing, the judge lifted the reporting restriction on the Yohannes identity.

Investigating officer Det Con Mike Heslegrave, from Colchester CID, said: "This was a sustained and furious attack by a group of people who intended to kill the victim.

"Adu, Armstrong and Yohannes have not shown any remorse for the attack or the impact it has had on the victim's life.

"The reality is the attack could have had a fatal outcome.

"They are dangerous individuals and Essex is no doubt a safer place with them in prison.

"I want to praise the actions of the members of the public who assisted the victim. Their actions helped to save his life."