Takeaway worker injured after teens ‘ransack’ Dagenham restaurant

A takeaway worker was injured after teenagers "ransacked" a branch of McDonald's - forcing customers to take shelter.

A member of staff at the Cook Road, Dagenham restaurant was among two people to suffer facial injuries during the incident, which took place at around 8pm on Tuesday, November 26.

One customer, who asked not to be named, was visiting Dagenham Leisure Park with his granddaughter when the group came in.

He said: "They ransacked the public area and also jumped behind the counter - they verbally and physically abused staff and also customers.

"People were grabbing their kids and hiding."

A McDonald's spokesman said: "The safety and security of our people and our customers is our absolute priority, and we do not tolerate any form of violence or abuse of any kind.

"This incident was reported to the police and we are supporting our colleague who was involved."

A Met Police spokesman said that a 16-year-old boy was arrested the following day on suspicion of actual bodily harm and later released under investigation.