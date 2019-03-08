Met appeals to help find man with links to Dagenham wanted by Italian police

Abdullah Popalzai is wanted in Italy on a European arrest warrant on suspicion of rape. Picture MPS Archant

The Met has released an image of a man wanted by Italian police over an alleged rape.

Abdullah Popalzai, who detectives believe has links to Dagenham, is wanted in Italy on a European arrest warrant on suspicion of rape.

The appeal to help trace the 26-year-old Afghan national comes after an alleged sexual assault on a woman in the city of Lecco in northern Italy on August 30 2014.

A Met spokeswoman said: “Due to the nature of the offences Popalzai is wanted for, we would ask members of the public not to approach him.”

Anyone with information on Popalzai's whereabouts is asked to contact the Met's extradition unit on 020 7230 3191 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.