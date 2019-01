Man, 31, stabbed in Dagenham

A man was stabbed in Gibbfield Close, Dagenham yesterday.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses after a stabbing yesterday.

The stabbing in the Gibbfield Close area was at around 1730hrs this evening. A 31-year-old man was taken to hospital, where his injuries were confirmed as not life-threatening. No arrests at this early stage. Any witnesses please call 101, ref CAD 5204/jan21 — Barking & Dagenham Police (@MPSBarkDag) January 21, 2019

A 31-year-old man was stabbed at about 5.30pm in Gibbfield Close, Dagenham.

A Met spokeswoman said: “He was taken to hospital where his injuries were confirmed as not life-threatening.”

There have been no arrests so far. Enquiries continue.

Any witnesses should call 101 with reference CAD 5204/jan21