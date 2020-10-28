Boy, 16, stabbed in Barking attack

Police cordoned off Morley Road and Movers Lane following the stabbing. Picture: Sian Jebb Archant

A teenaged boy was stabbed in an attack in Barking.

A 16-year-old boy was attacked in Barking yesterday (October 27). Picture: Google A 16-year-old boy was attacked in Barking yesterday (October 27). Picture: Google

Officers were called to Morley Road by paramedics at 1.53pm yesterday (October 27) to reports of the assault.

However, police believe the 16-year-old may have been attacked in Movers Lane.

A Met spokesperson said: “Officers found a boy suffering from a stab injury. He was taken to an east London hospital for treatment.

“His injury is not believed to be life-threatening.”

There have not been any arrests yet, but the police continue to make enquiries.

Anyone with information should call the police on 101.