Boy, 16, stabbed in Barking attack
PUBLISHED: 09:44 28 October 2020 | UPDATED: 10:16 28 October 2020
A teenaged boy was stabbed in an attack in Barking.
Officers were called to Morley Road by paramedics at 1.53pm yesterday (October 27) to reports of the assault.
However, police believe the 16-year-old may have been attacked in Movers Lane.
A Met spokesperson said: “Officers found a boy suffering from a stab injury. He was taken to an east London hospital for treatment.
“His injury is not believed to be life-threatening.”
There have not been any arrests yet, but the police continue to make enquiries.
Anyone with information should call the police on 101.
