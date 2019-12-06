'I still think I'm in a dream': Mum's grief after son stabbed to death at party

Randy Skuse, 27, died of a single stab wound. Picture: Met Police Archant

The mum of a "lovely" and "helpful" man stabbed to death after attending a birthday party has told how the community has rallied round to support her.

Randy Skuse, who lived with mum Rahab Mugo in Barking, was stabbed to death at a flat in Buckle Street, Whitechapel where he was attending the birthday party of a childhood friend.

"It wasn't even a big party," Rahab said. "The girl was turning 25 and she only invited 25 people.

"He finished work at 10, got ready and left about midnight."

Rahab explained that Randy got a lift to the party in a friend's car and as such, slept over at the flat.

It was in the morning after that a fight broke out and Randy was stabbed.

Rahab received word, via another friend of Randy's, that something had happened and she and a neighbour, whose son was also attending, got to Whitechapel within an hour.

"The police didn't know who was who," she said. "There were boys injured, a boy dead, boys in the police station, boys still in the flat.

"They said to give our details and names of our children and when they found out they would let us know."

Rahab and her neighbour returned to Barking where they waited together. Within an hour and a half, she said, two plain clothes police officers visited to tell her the bad news.

"Within two hours we had 100 people come here," she said. "It was a shock to everybody."

Rahab explained how friends, family and neighbours had rallied round to support her following Randy's death, as well as members of the Kenyan community - including some who had travelled from as far as Nottingham, Northampton and Birmingham.

She had also been visited by staff at the Britvic factory in Beckton, where Randy had worked for six years.

"He loved his work," Rahab explained. "He worked six days a week."

She told how the death of her son was "too close to home" for many people.

"My son and his friends are all over 25," Rahab added. "They're all working people, they're not in the youth category.

"My son had never been in trouble with the police.

"He loved his Playstation in his bedroom, he played all the Fifa games. And he liked to hang out with his friends."

The younger of two brothers, Liverpool fan Randy had grown up on the Harts Lane estate, attending Northbury Primary School before moving on to Eastbury School.

"He was a lovely person," Rahab said. "When he was at home he was really helpful. With his friends he was the centre of the party.

"Going through this, I would never wish it on anyone. It's unbelievable.

"I keep hoping he's going to come home and open the door.

"It's hard. I still think I'm in a dream."

Sahal Abdi, 26 and of St Anns Road, Kensington, is due to appear at Bromley Magistrates' Court today (Friday, December 6) charged with murder and three counts of wounding with intent. Three other men arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and attempted murder have been bailed pending further enquiries.