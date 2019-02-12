Search

Barking drug dealer accused of murder ‘asked delivery driver to give gang a lift’, court hears

PUBLISHED: 17:00 12 February 2019

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens. Picture: Supplied by family

A delivery driver accused of driving Tavis Spencer-Aitkens’ alleged killers to the scene of the fatal attack parked his van and took drugs to “calm his nerves” after what happened, a court has heard.

Giving evidence at Ipswich Crown Court, Leon Glasgow said he was shocked after witnessing part of the attack on 17-year-old Tavis and had driven to the Suffolk village of Tuddenham after dropping off his passengers in Ipswich.

He parked the van for about ten minutes and used heroin and cannabis to “calm his nerves” before heading to a friend’s house where he’d been staying.

He said that when he drove away, Tavis had been alive and he believed what had happened was “no more than a fight”.

He said that when he heard Tavis had died he thought “this has gone to another level now”.

In the dock with Glasgow, 42, of no fixed address, are Adebayo Amusa, 20, of Sovereign Road, Barking, Aristote Yenge, 23, of Spring Road, Ipswich, Callum Plaats, 23, of Ipswich, Isaac Calver, 19, of Firmin Close, Ipswich, and a 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named because of his age.

They all deny murdering 17-year-old Tavis who was fatally stabbed in Packard Avenue, Ispwich on June 2.

During his evidence Glasgow said that on the afternoon of the attack on Tavis he’d been asked by his drug supplier Adebayo Amusa to “give him and some of his boys a lift to Nacton and back” in return for drugs and cash.

He met Amusa at Alderman Park and said Aristote Yenge and a man called “M” had got into the front of the van while some other people he couldn’t see had got in the back.

He claimed he was given directions to Packard Avenue and had no idea what was going on when his passengers got out and started attacking Tavis in what he described as a “one-sided fight”.

He said he was shocked at what he saw and was planning to drive off when his passengers returned to the van.

It has been alleged the attack on Tavis was the result of rivalry between the two gangs for what J-Block from the Jubilee Park area of Ipswich perceived to be a loss of respect following a row between the 16-year-old defendant and Yenge and two of Tavis’s friends from the Neno gang from the Nacton area, during a confrontation in Ipswich town centre.

The trial continues.

