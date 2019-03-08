Search

Four arrested on suspicion of murder after man found dead in Dagenham

PUBLISHED: 08:10 21 April 2019 | UPDATED: 08:10 21 April 2019

The man was found dead at an address in Hedgeman's Road. Pic: Google

The man was found dead at an address in Hedgeman's Road. Pic: Google

Four men have been arrested on suspicion of murder following an ‘unexplained’ death in Dagenham.

Police were called to an address in Hedgeman's Road, yesterday at around 10.40am where they found a man in his 30s dead.

All four arrestees are in custody.

Detectives from the Met's Homicide and Major Crime Command have been notified but the death is currently being treated as unexplained.

Anyone with information who has not yet spoken to police should call 101 quoting CAD2547/2APR or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 5555 111.

