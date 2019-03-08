Ayodeji Habeeb Azeez murder trial: Girl describes seeing blood on accused man's hands

A girl saw blood on the hands of a defendant on trial alongside four others for the murder of a Dagenham man in Anerley, a court has heard.

Ayodeji Habeeb Azeez thought he was meeting a 17-year old girl he had been chatting to on Snapchat when driving to an Anerley car park on November 4 last year.

Instead he was stabbed 16 times suffering wounds to his torso, back and shoulders before dying in Samos Road.

Brandon Griffith, 20, of Malcolm Close, Penge; Chaise Gray, 24, of Harding Court, South Norwood; Kevin Lusala, 22, of Eldred Drive, Orpington; Jamie Marshall, 18, from Burham Close, Penge, and a girl from Croydon, who can't be named for legal reasons, deny murder and conspiracy to rob.

At the Old Bailey on Wednesday, October 30 another girl who was with Mr Lusala at a party in Penge after the attack confirmed saying in a police interview, "I just remember seeing blood on his hands".

She agreed overhearing Mr Lusala, known as Crims or Crimbo, saying "something mad has happened".

Jurors heard Mr Lusala allegedly then put a wrapped item in a second girl's bag as they left the party, buying vodka and energy drinks before catching a train to his mother's flat in Orpington.

While on the train, Mr Lusala called his mum. When a defence barrister said he told her "something has happened in Penge", the girl disagreed, telling the court: "He said, 'I've done something'."

The court heard the 17-year old, Mr Lusala and two other girls arrived in Orpington, but that at this time the girl did not know someone had been stabbed.

The girl agreed first hearing someone had died after one of the other girls searched online.

Jurors heard that in response Mr Lusala said in a concerned tone of voice, "People are dying every day".

The girl denied using online stories about Mr Azeez's death and what she overheard to reach the conclusion Mr Lusala was "the stabber". She said: "No, it all added up. The blood and everything added up."

Accused of going to police to give her own account and avoid arrest, the girl said: "No, I went there because I was freaking out and didn't know what to do. I thought I had information they needed to know."

The trial continues.