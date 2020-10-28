Dagenham man, 19, charged with offences linked to county lines investigation

A man has appeared in court charged with offences linked to a county lines drug dealing investigation.

Naseem Edwards from Dagenahm was charged on Tuesday, October 27 with arranging or facilitating travel by another person with a view to exploitation.

The 19-year-old also faced charges of requiring a person to perform forced or compulsory labour and with two counts of possession of a Class A drug with intent to supply.

Mr Edwards appeared at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday, October 28).

He was remanded in custody to appear at Kingston Crown Court on November 24.