Dagenham man, 19, charged with offences linked to county lines investigation
PUBLISHED: 14:45 28 October 2020
Archant
A man has appeared in court charged with offences linked to a county lines drug dealing investigation.
Naseem Edwards from Dagenahm was charged on Tuesday, October 27 with arranging or facilitating travel by another person with a view to exploitation.
The 19-year-old also faced charges of requiring a person to perform forced or compulsory labour and with two counts of possession of a Class A drug with intent to supply.
Mr Edwards appeared at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday, October 28).
He was remanded in custody to appear at Kingston Crown Court on November 24.
