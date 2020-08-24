Jailed: Barking teenager who stabbed man to death

Nathan Kitenge-Mpiana of King Edwards Road, Barking, was convicted of murder on Wednesday, July 8, following a trial at Maidstone Crown Court. Picture: Kent Police Archant

A Barking teenager has been sentenced to life imprisonment after chasing and stabbing to death a man in broad daylight in Kent.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Nathan Kitenge-Mpiana of King Edward’s Road was sentenced at Maidstone Crown Court today (Monday, August 24) after being found guilty of murder on July 8 following a trial at the same court.

You may also want to watch:

The 18-year-old must serve a minimum of 14 years and 141 days in a young offenders institution before being eligible for parole, after 224 days in remand were deducted - meaning he will spend at least 15 years behind bars in total.

• READ MORE: Barking teen convicted of murder after chasing and stabbing man to death

Kitenge-Mpiana travelled to Gillingham by rail on the morning of Friday, December 20 last year and within an hour of arriving had left 35-year-old Tony Eastwood for dead after stabbing him five times to the head and body.

Detectives from the Kent and Essex serious crime directorate identified Kitenge after reviewing CCTV footage.

He denied killing Mr Eastwood and claimed someone else had carried out the attack while dressed in his clothes, which he said had been stolen from him minutes beforehand.