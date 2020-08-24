Search

Jailed: Barking teenager who stabbed man to death

PUBLISHED: 16:16 24 August 2020 | UPDATED: 16:16 24 August 2020

Nathan Kitenge-Mpiana of King Edwards Road, Barking, was convicted of murder on Wednesday, July 8, following a trial at Maidstone Crown Court. Picture: Kent Police

A Barking teenager has been sentenced to life imprisonment after chasing and stabbing to death a man in broad daylight in Kent.

Nathan Kitenge-Mpiana of King Edward’s Road was sentenced at Maidstone Crown Court today (Monday, August 24) after being found guilty of murder on July 8 following a trial at the same court.

The 18-year-old must serve a minimum of 14 years and 141 days in a young offenders institution before being eligible for parole, after 224 days in remand were deducted - meaning he will spend at least 15 years behind bars in total.

Kitenge-Mpiana travelled to Gillingham by rail on the morning of Friday, December 20 last year and within an hour of arriving had left 35-year-old Tony Eastwood for dead after stabbing him five times to the head and body.

Detectives from the Kent and Essex serious crime directorate identified Kitenge after reviewing CCTV footage.

He denied killing Mr Eastwood and claimed someone else had carried out the attack while dressed in his clothes, which he said had been stolen from him minutes beforehand.

