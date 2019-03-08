Barking shopkeeper fined £1,000 after selling booze to underage teenagers

A shop owner has been fined £1,000 after illegally selling alcohol to two underage teenagers. Picture: Google Archant

A shopkeeper has been fined £1,000 after illegally selling alcohol to two children.

Two 14-year-olds were sold a bottle of WKD Blue Original by 3D Food and Wine Ltd trading as New Westbury in Ripple Road, Barking, without being asked their ages or for identification.

Cllr Margaret Mullane, cabinet member for enforcement and community safety, said: "The future and welfare of our young people is of paramount importance.

"This case shows we won't stand people not playing by the rules and selling alcohol to underage people.

"We welcome law abiding businesses in our borough, but have no sympathy for rogue businesses who think they are above the law."

The offence happened during a routine test purchase by the council's trading standards officers on April 12 last year.

Elif Yildirim, the director, was found guilty on Friday, July 19, at Barkingside Magistrates' Court and ordered to pay a £1,000 fine, a £100 victim surcharge and £2,099 costs to Barking and Dagenham Council.

To report businesses selling alcohol or other products to underage youngsters email tradingstandards@lbbd.gov.uk