Three arrests after teenager stabbed in Barking

PUBLISHED: 07:43 12 November 2019 | UPDATED: 07:53 12 November 2019

A teenage boy was stabbed in North Street, Barking, last night (November 11). Picture: Adriana Elgueta

A teenage boy was stabbed in North Street, Barking, last night (November 11). Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Three people have been arrested after a teenage boy was stabbed near the grounds of Barking Abbey.

Three people were arrested. Picture: Adriana ElguetaThree people were arrested. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Officer were called to North Street at 7.24pm on Monday (November 11) following reports of a stabbing.

A Met spokeswoman said: "The police and paramedics arrived to find a teenage boy suffering from a stab wound.

"He was taken to hospital where police await an update on his condition."

The three people arrested were taken into police custody. Enquiries are continuing.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

