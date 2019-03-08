Search

Eight arrested after brawl at Dagenham fast food restaurant

PUBLISHED: 08:37 03 June 2019 | UPDATED: 08:37 03 June 2019

Picture: MPS.

Picture: MPS.

MPS

Eight have been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm following a street fight in Dagenham last week.

Officers responded to a report that a group of men were armed with knives and bats on Porters Avenue at around 9.30pm on Tuesday, May 28.

A fight had broken out inside and outside a fast food restaurant on the road, but the suspects had fled the scene before police arrived.

Around fifteen minutes later, paramedics called officers when they found two men with knife wounds on Eastern Avenue, Ilford.

Three males were also at the address, but had injuries that police said were not knife-related.

All five were taken to hospital, though they weren't in a life-threatening condition.

Of the eight arrested after the incident, three are in their late teens, four are in their 20s and one man is in his early 60s.

They have all been released on bail until late June. Enquires are ongoing.

