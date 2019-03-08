Search

Advanced search

Video

Jodie Chesney murder trial: Video shows shadowy figures going into Harold Hill park before Dagenham teen was stabbed to death

PUBLISHED: 17:11 25 September 2019 | UPDATED: 17:22 25 September 2019

Jodie Chesney at London Pride 2018. Picture: Chesney family

Jodie Chesney at London Pride 2018. Picture: Chesney family

Archant

Shadowy figures were caught on CCTV going into a park moments before Jodie Chesney was stabbed to death, a trial has heard.

The Old Bailey jury has also seen video of Jodie and her friends walking to Amy's Park, Harold Hill.

Jodie had been with a group of friends sitting on a bench in Amy's Park, Harold Hill, when she was knifed in the back on the evening of March 1.

The Old Bailey has heard how Jodie, of Dagenham, began to scream and her group panicked and became hysterical after realising she had been hurt.

Despite the efforts of medics, the 17-year-old died before she reached hospital, the court has heard.

Jurors were shown video footage of Jodie and her friends walking towards the park along St Neot's Road earlier that evening.

You may also want to watch:

Then at around 9.20pm, grainy footage shows two shadowy figures getting out of a black Vauxhall Corsa in Retford Road, bordering the park.

The car then does a U-turn, turns its lights off, is stationary for 49 seconds before it moves off and picks up two individuals.

Before the car goes out of view, high-pitched screams are heard recorded on another audio camera, the court heard.

Jurors listened to the recording in which the cries went on for just under a minute.

The court was told that while the screams continued, the evidence did not bear out Jodie's boyfriend Eddie Coyle's assertion that she screamed for 10 minutes.

Manuel Petrovic, 20, of Highfield Road, Collier Row, who is said to have been driving the black Vauxhall Corsa, denies murder along with Svenson Ong-a-Kwie, 19, of Hillfoot Road, Collier Row and two youths aged 16 and 17 from east London.

The trial continues.

Related articles

Most Read

Revealed: The worst streets for robberies in Barking and Dagenham

More than 30 reported incidents took place in Dagenham Heathway. Picture: Google Maps

Bid to build 19 homes on ‘historic’ Becontree Estate given the go ahead

A computer generated image of how the new homes in the Becontree Estate are expected to look. Picture: Be First

Woman suffers ‘serious injuries’ in Dagenham crash

Emergency services at the scene of the crash at the junction of Valence Avenue and Mayfield Road. Picture: Richard Wyatt

Lucky escape for customers as ceiling collapses in Vicarage Field shopping centre

The piece of the ceiling on the floor of Vicarage Field. Picture: Jordan Thomas

Jamie Oliver films at Dagenham Farm for new TV show

Jamie Oliver has filmed at Dagenham Farm for his latest television series. Picture: Ian West/PA

Most Read

Revealed: The worst streets for robberies in Barking and Dagenham

More than 30 reported incidents took place in Dagenham Heathway. Picture: Google Maps

Bid to build 19 homes on ‘historic’ Becontree Estate given the go ahead

A computer generated image of how the new homes in the Becontree Estate are expected to look. Picture: Be First

Woman suffers ‘serious injuries’ in Dagenham crash

Emergency services at the scene of the crash at the junction of Valence Avenue and Mayfield Road. Picture: Richard Wyatt

Lucky escape for customers as ceiling collapses in Vicarage Field shopping centre

The piece of the ceiling on the floor of Vicarage Field. Picture: Jordan Thomas

Jamie Oliver films at Dagenham Farm for new TV show

Jamie Oliver has filmed at Dagenham Farm for his latest television series. Picture: Ian West/PA

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Cricket: Taunton washout leaves Essex on title brink

General view of the ground after heavy overnight rain ahead of Somerset CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cooper Associates County Ground on 25th September 2019

Athletics: Dagenham 88s take plunge at Swim Serpentine

Dagenham 88s at the Swim Serpentine event

Daggers boss Taylor pleased to extend unbeaten run with a victory away to Sutton

James Dobson of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

May & Baker turn attentions to League Cup clash

Alec Simm (left) and Jordan Harris (right) after winning the Essex Junior Cup in 2016/17 with May & Baker Reserves (Pic: May & Baker)

Barking knock Redbridge out of London Senior Cup

Michael Dixon is congratulated by Barking teammates (pic Terry Gilbert)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists