A single cigarette costs a driver in Dagenham £1,500

PUBLISHED: 07:00 16 April 2019

Freshwater Road in Dagenham. Picture: Google.

Freshwater Road in Dagenham. Picture: Google.

Amran Hussain, been ordered to pay more than £1,500 by a court.

Council officers saw the cigarette being thrown on Freshwater Road, in September last year and served the owner of the car, Amran Hussain, a notice to confirm he was driving at the time.

He ignored that and was taken to court.

At Barkingside Magistrate's Court, Mr Hussain was given a £1,000 fine and a £100 victim surcharge.

He was also ordered to pay £411 in court costs to the council.

“There's absolutely no excuse for littering - it ruins our environment and wastes tax payer's money on cleaning it up – money which could be better spent in delivering much needed services to the most vulnerable members of our community,” said Councillor Margaret Mullane, cabinet member for enforcement and community safety.

“This case clearly shows that we won't let up when it comes to pursuing people who commit offences, including littering from vehicles.

“If someone drives your vehicle and commits an offence, by law you must give their details - if you don't, we will prosecute you and you could receive a fine of up to £1,000 and a criminal record.”

