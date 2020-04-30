Search

Man pronounced dead at two car collision on Heathway in Dagenham

PUBLISHED: 08:51 30 April 2020 | UPDATED: 08:56 30 April 2020

Police are appealing for witnesses or dashcam footage following fatal collision on Heathway, Dagenham. Picture: Met Police

MPS

Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision in Dagenham, where a man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers were called at approximately 6.05am on Thursday, April 30, to reports of a road traffic collision involving two cars on Heathway, at the junction with Oxlow Lane.

The male driver of one car was pronounced dead at the scene. No further details are known at this time, with enquiries underway to locate and inform his next of kin.

The occupants of the other car fled the scene on foot, with officers appealing for witnesses to help trace them.

They ask anyone to come forward who was in the area and witnessed the collision, events beforehand, or drivers who may have recorded events on dashcam footage.

To assist call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD957/30Apr.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

