Greatfields Park searched as police investigate disappearance of man from Barking

Specialist officers searching Greatfields Park, Barking, on Christmas Day. Picture: London 999 Feed / @999London Archant

Arrests have been made and a crime scene established at a park as police continue to investigate the disappearance of a man from Barking.

Missing man Dennis Farnall, 62, was last seen on Thursday, December 19, in Barking. Picture: Met Police Missing man Dennis Farnall, 62, was last seen on Thursday, December 19, in Barking. Picture: Met Police

Specialist officers were at Greatfields Park in Barking on Christmas Day and yesterday carrying out a search, which the Met says is related missing man Dennis Farnall, 62.

Mr Farnall was last seen on Thursday, December 19, in Barking.

On Christmas Day, Barking and Dagenham police tweeted: "Police have launched an investigation following the disappearance of a man reported missing from Barking.

"Specialist search officers are currently searching Greatfields Park, Barking whilst the park remains a crime scene.

Police cordoned off Greatfields Park. Picture: London 999 Feed / @999London Police cordoned off Greatfields Park. Picture: London 999 Feed / @999London

"Arrests have been made and enquiries continue."

Anyone who has seen Mr Farnall or has any information about his whereabouts is asked to call police on 101 and quote 19MIS050362.