Jailed police officer who raped girl, 16, twice is sacked

Provan, 39, attached to the East Area Command Unit, was found guilty of two charges of rape after a trial at Wood Green Crown Court. Picture: Met Police Archant

A police officer who raped a teenage girl twice when he took out on a date in Harold Hill has been sacked.

Adam Provan, who was based in Barking and Dagenham, Havering, Redbridge, was dismissed without notice yesterday after a special case Met Police hearing found him guilty of gross misconduct.

The East area command officer was jailed for nine years and placed on the sex offenders’ register in November last year at Wood Green Crown Court.

Provan and his victim, who was 16 at the time, met through a friend of the victim’s who had initially been contacted by mistake by Provan.

They had exchanged messages and photos before deciding to go on a date.

He lied that he was 22, when he was in fact much older, but she felt she could trust him because he was a police officer

The court was told that on their first meeting in August 2010, Provan took the girl to some woods where he raped her.

The victim tried to think of ways to escape but she had left her bag in Provan’s car and was in a remote area so stayed.

He then took her to a fast food restaurant in Harold Hill where he looked up films on his mobile phone, encouraging her to lie to her father and tell him they had been to the cinema.

Provan then took the girl for a walk in Central Park, Harold Hill, and forced her to commit a sex act.

His victim the court she had said “no” several times and it would have been absolutely clear to Provan she was not consenting.

The girl eventually told a relative she had been raped, and he was reported to police in May 2016.

Provan was arrested the following month and subsequently charged with rape in September.

He admitted he had been on the date but denied anything sexual had happened.

Det Supt Sian Thomas, of Child Abuse and Sexual Offences Command, previously said: “Provan abused his position to win the trust of his victim and deliberately deceived her - she felt reassured he was a police officer and had no idea of the large age gap between them.

“This assault was brazen and calculated, with clear indication he had planned it beforehand.”

PC Provan, who breached police standards of professional behaviour, did not attend the special case hearing.