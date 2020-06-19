Search

Advanced search

Dagenham pensioner fights off intruder with punch she learned in self-defence class

PUBLISHED: 11:51 19 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:51 19 June 2020

Don't mess with Kaye Parish. Picture: Barking & Dagenham Council

Don't mess with Kaye Parish. Picture: Barking & Dagenham Council

Archant

A 71-year-old woman fought off a would-be home intruder with a “brain-wobbling” punch to the head she learnt in council-run self-defence classes.

The conman, clad head-to-toe in PPE, tricked his way into Kaye Parish’s Dagenham bungalow posing as a college volunteer handing out bottles of hand sanitiser to the elderly and vulnerable.

Once through the front door he pushed her up against a wall and demanded cash.

Mrs Parish, who has rheumatoid arthritis, said her 5ft 9in assailant was wearing an orange high-vis vest, boiler suit, surgical mask, blue surgical gloves and sunglasses and carrying a fake ID.

“He told me he had sanitiser and handed me two bottles,” she said. “I thought ‘how nice, what a lovely thing to do’.

“I was putting them on my hallway table when he asked about the photo of my late husband there. I went to put the photo down and he grabbed me and pushed me so hard up against the wall. It was terrifying.

“He was shouting ‘give me your money’. I said ‘I don’t have any money’.

“I remembered my self-defence classes and this slap our teacher taught us where it wobbles the brain and makes the person disoriented. So I did that and he looked shocked but screamed about money again. I just hit him again and he ran off.”

Mrs Parish, who has lived alone since her husband Charlie’s death six years ago, had been regularly attending Barking and Dagenham council’s Young at Heart self-defence classes before lockdown.

You may also want to watch:

Medication she takes for her arthritis means she has had to shield since the beginning of the pandemic and has barely left her home since March.

She said: “I miss Charlie every day. I was so scared but he must’ve been looking down on me and given me the strength to see off that man.

“At the moment the outside world is scary for the old and the vulnerable but you should be able to feel safe in your own home.

“I’m keeping my front door chain on now to remind me to look through my spy hole and see who is calling. I’m so grateful for those classes and my teacher, Jason. He made us practice that head slap move over and over again so it would become second nature. It saved me.”

The council is running free online exercise classes during the lockdown.

Councillor Sade Bright, cabinet member for skills and aspiration, said: “It is really important that we all keep active especially during the lockdown and the council’s healthy lifestyle service has a number of programmes on offer.

“It’s great to hear that Kay was able to protect herself due to the training that she was given and I’m very proud of her.”

Police have warned residents in the area to be vigilant.

A Met Police spokesman said investigations are ongoing and no arrests have been made.

The timetable of online classes: https://www.lbbd.gov.uk/newme-healthy-lifestyle

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Barking and Dagenham Post. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Barking pastor who kept child slaves receives hefty sentence

Lucy Adeniji was sentenced to 11 and a half years

Nurse who saved shooting victim’s life hit with parking fine

Derrick Rainey's car, which was parked in Wilmington Gardens, was damaged in the incident. Picture: Derrick Rainey

Woman treated for head injury following assault in Marks Gate

A cordon is in place and forensics tent put up. Picture: Parris Chloee

Man injured after falling from roof at a building site in Barking

A man was taken to a major trauma centre after paramedics were called to a building site in Sandringham Road, Barking earlier today (june 16). Picture: Google

Barking and Dagenham Council borrowed more than £1billion last financial year, report shows

Barking and Dagenham Council borrowed more than £1billion in the last financial year. Picture: Ken Mears

Most Read

Barking pastor who kept child slaves receives hefty sentence

Lucy Adeniji was sentenced to 11 and a half years

Nurse who saved shooting victim’s life hit with parking fine

Derrick Rainey's car, which was parked in Wilmington Gardens, was damaged in the incident. Picture: Derrick Rainey

Woman treated for head injury following assault in Marks Gate

A cordon is in place and forensics tent put up. Picture: Parris Chloee

Man injured after falling from roof at a building site in Barking

A man was taken to a major trauma centre after paramedics were called to a building site in Sandringham Road, Barking earlier today (june 16). Picture: Google

Barking and Dagenham Council borrowed more than £1billion last financial year, report shows

Barking and Dagenham Council borrowed more than £1billion in the last financial year. Picture: Ken Mears

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Boxing: Warren planning July 10 show behind closed doors

Hamzah Sheeraz hits out (pic Natalie Mayhew, Butterfly Boxing)

Dagenham pensioner fights off intruder with punch she learned in self-defence class

Don't mess with Kaye Parish. Picture: Barking & Dagenham Council

RFU to review ‘Swing Low, Sweet Chariot’ history

England and Wales line-up for the national anthems before the Guinness Six Nations match at Twickenham Stadium in March

Coronavirus: New figures show increase in Universal Credit claims across East London between April and May

The latest Universal Credit figures have been released by the DWP, which detail the impact that coronavirus has had on the job market. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor/PA.

Clubs, governing bodies urged to increase representation at top level

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang takes a knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement before the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium
Drive 24