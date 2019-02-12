Schizophrenic Pizza Hut delivery driver attacked woman after his medication was changed

Barkingside Magistrates' Court. Picture: Ken Mears Archant

A delivery driver who attacked a council worker after dropping off pizzas for a town hall Christmas party won’t go to jail.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Eugene Oteng of Florence Root House, Inglehurst Gardens, Gants Hill, whacked his victim round the head with a delivery bag and shouted a racist slur outside Barking Town Hall on December 21 last year. The woman, who works for Barking and Dagenham Council’s environmental health department, stumbled due to the force of the blow.

The attack in Town Hall Square left the shocked victim with a swollen eye.

The court heard that the 41-year-old was a schizophrenic whose medication had been changed before the attack.

He was put straight back on his old medicine afterwards.

In a statement read in court, the woman said: “I was scared as to what this man was going to do next.

“This incident left me feeling very scared. I’m now very nervous this could happen again.

“It was a random and unprovoked attack leaving me fearful of what could happen in the future.”

Oteng fled on his moped following the assault but police tracked him down after contacting his employer, Pizza Hut.

The judge heard that Oteng was still in crisis and felt remorseful and sorry for what he had done.

“He was quite uneasy and feeling drowsy at the time,” he heard.

It was also Oteng’s first violent offence. He had also won awards from his employer.

He pleaded guilty to one count of racially aggravated assault at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Judge Lucie, sentencing Oteng to a 15-month conditional discharge, said: “You get full credit for pleading guilty at the first opportunity.

“It’s really important you stay out of trouble. If you commit another offence during that time you can be sentenced.”

Oteng was ordered to pay £100 compensation to the victim and £100 costs.