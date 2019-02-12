Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Schizophrenic Pizza Hut delivery driver attacked woman after his medication was changed

PUBLISHED: 17:43 21 February 2019

Barkingside Magistrates' Court. Picture: Ken Mears

Barkingside Magistrates' Court. Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

A delivery driver who attacked a council worker after dropping off pizzas for a town hall Christmas party won’t go to jail.

Eugene Oteng of Florence Root House, Inglehurst Gardens, Gants Hill, whacked his victim round the head with a delivery bag and shouted a racist slur outside Barking Town Hall on December 21 last year. The woman, who works for Barking and Dagenham Council’s environmental health department, stumbled due to the force of the blow.

The attack in Town Hall Square left the shocked victim with a swollen eye.

The court heard that the 41-year-old was a schizophrenic whose medication had been changed before the attack.

He was put straight back on his old medicine afterwards.

In a statement read in court, the woman said: “I was scared as to what this man was going to do next.

“This incident left me feeling very scared. I’m now very nervous this could happen again.

“It was a random and unprovoked attack leaving me fearful of what could happen in the future.”

Oteng fled on his moped following the assault but police tracked him down after contacting his employer, Pizza Hut.

The judge heard that Oteng was still in crisis and felt remorseful and sorry for what he had done.

“He was quite uneasy and feeling drowsy at the time,” he heard.

It was also Oteng’s first violent offence. He had also won awards from his employer.

He pleaded guilty to one count of racially aggravated assault at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Judge Lucie, sentencing Oteng to a 15-month conditional discharge, said: “You get full credit for pleading guilty at the first opportunity.

“It’s really important you stay out of trouble. If you commit another offence during that time you can be sentenced.”

Oteng was ordered to pay £100 compensation to the victim and £100 costs.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Police appeal after teenager is shot at Barking station

The stabbing took place in barking station last night. Pic: Twitter@itsiwilliams

New homes in Dagenham for ‘local homeless people’ by Christmas

How the new homes will look. Pic: Be First

Jailed: Dagenham lovebirds who bought McDonald’s with bankcards burgled from Chigwell homes

Rifat and Sonya Mehmet. Photo: Essex Police

Fraud complaints over get-rich-quick scheme that based itself at east London mosque

Al-Madina Mosque in Barking, MEN's former base of operations. Right from top: Co-founder Harun Rashid, current MEN CEO Haroon Qureshi and

Fundraising page set up after Barking Rugby Club U17 players injured in A13 crash

The air ambulance at the crash scene. Picture: LAS.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

What about inviting Islamic State teenager Shamima to live in Norwich?

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police trying to trace lorry driver after fatal crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘There are ways out’ - Message from mother who had bleach poured on her by abusive husband who she feared would kill her

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man slashed across the face with blade after being flagged down by Range Rover

#includeImage($article, 225)

Firm building £4.5m H&M store collapses, putting 20 jobs at risk

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Beard revels in So-Hyun’s display as West Ham get the better of Reading

West Ham United Women manager Matt Beard (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Schizophrenic Pizza Hut delivery driver attacked woman after his medication was changed

Barkingside Magistrates' Court. Picture: Ken Mears

Unseen footage of events filmed in Barking and Dagenham in the last 100 years to be released

A still from the film of Barking Swimming Pool. Pic: Barking and Dagenham Heritage and Archives Service’

Council tax to increase by 2.99 per cent in Barking and Dagenham

Cllr Dominic Twomey at Monday's cabinet meeting at Barking Town Hall. Picture: LBBD

Deaf Together: New project unites hearing-impaired people in Barking and Dagenham, Redbridge, and Havering

The Empowering Deaf Society marking the funding for their newest two year project.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists