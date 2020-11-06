Search

Hear how to protect yourself from burglary at virtual Q&A session with police and council

PUBLISHED: 15:00 06 November 2020

The town hall and Met Police will hold a virtual Q&A session. Picture: Ken Mears

The town hall and Met Police will hold a virtual Q&A session. Picture: Ken Mears

Met Police and the town hall will hold an online community forum to offer tips about preventing burglaries this Christmas period.

The virtual session will give people advice on what they can do to protect their homes from burglaries – which tend to increase at this time of year – as well as an opportunity to ask any questions or share concerns they might have.

The burglary and robbery investigation team will also provide an update about the latest iniatives and activities in the borough.

The session will take place on Tuesday, November 10 at 5pm.

Councillor Margaret Mullane, cabinet member for enforcement and community safety, said: “This is a great opportunity to hear from the police and council officers and to find out what they’re doing to prevent crime, especially burglary.”

“Residents will also hear some great tips on what they can do to keep them and their homes safe.”

Email oneborough@lbbd.gov.uk if you would like to attend the session.

