Search

Advanced search

Man sought by police after racially aggravated attack at Dagenham home

PUBLISHED: 15:20 10 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:20 10 June 2020

Police have released this image of a man they would like to trace in connection with a racially aggravated attack in Dagenham. Picture: Met Police

Police have released this image of a man they would like to trace in connection with a racially aggravated attack in Dagenham. Picture: Met Police

Archant

Met Police detectives wish to speak with this man after a racially aggravated stabbing at a home in Dagenham.

Police want to speak with Daniel Weston, 39, who is believed to live in Dagenham. Picture: Met PolicePolice want to speak with Daniel Weston, 39, who is believed to live in Dagenham. Picture: Met Police

Police were called to an address in Farmway around 8.30pm on Thursday, May 21, where they found a man with a slash wound to his face.

The victim was at a friend’s home when another man at the address approached him and directed racist insults at him.

After being asked to stop, the man left the property but returned soon after and confronted the victim, producing a knife and slashing his face with it.

Still holding the knife, the man then lunged twice the victim, who was able to get away and ran outside.

The attacker then left the address.

You may also want to watch:

Detective Constable Marvin Turner, from the east area safeguarding command, said: “This was an appalling and completely unprovoked attack on the victim, based solely on the colour of his skin, which has left him anxious and re-living the incident.

“Hate crime of any kind is abhorrent and will simply not be tolerated.”

Officers want to speak with 39-year-old Daniel Weston, who is believed to live locally, in connection with the incident.

They have released an image of him and appealed to the public for information.

Det Con Turner said: “I know the public will share our disgust at this incident and would ask that anyone who can assist with the whereabouts of Daniel Weston or provide any information which could assist the investigation to please come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting CAD 8991/21May, or tweet @MetCC.

To report information anonymously without speaking to police, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/ or calling 0800 555 111.

Crimestoppers will never ask for your name and cannot trace your call or IP address.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Barking and Dagenham Post. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Black Lives Matter protest starting from 1pm tomorrow at Barking station

The poster for the Black Lives Matter protest which is taking place tomorrow, June 9, at 1pm from Barking station. Picture: BLMBarkDag

Hundreds take to the streets of Barking in Black Lives Matter protest

Crowds walking toward Barking Town Hall at today's Black Lives Matter protest, which attracted hundreds of people to the area. Picture: Cash Boyle

Dagenham boy arrested at Black Lives Matter demonstrations

Demonstrators take part in a Black Lives Matter protest rally at the US embassy in London. Picture: Stefan RousseauPA Wire

Abbey Gate in Barking could be in for a makeover if plans get the green light

Curfew Tower back in the day. Picture: Valence House

Coronavirus: Figures reveal increase in deaths in Barking and Dagenham since start of pandemic

The Office of National Statistics has released death figures for the borough. Picture: Ken Mears

Most Read

Black Lives Matter protest starting from 1pm tomorrow at Barking station

The poster for the Black Lives Matter protest which is taking place tomorrow, June 9, at 1pm from Barking station. Picture: BLMBarkDag

Hundreds take to the streets of Barking in Black Lives Matter protest

Crowds walking toward Barking Town Hall at today's Black Lives Matter protest, which attracted hundreds of people to the area. Picture: Cash Boyle

Dagenham boy arrested at Black Lives Matter demonstrations

Demonstrators take part in a Black Lives Matter protest rally at the US embassy in London. Picture: Stefan RousseauPA Wire

Abbey Gate in Barking could be in for a makeover if plans get the green light

Curfew Tower back in the day. Picture: Valence House

Coronavirus: Figures reveal increase in deaths in Barking and Dagenham since start of pandemic

The Office of National Statistics has released death figures for the borough. Picture: Ken Mears

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Premiership rugby stars ‘could go on strike’

Saracens players lift the trophy following victory in the Gallagher Premiership Final at Twickenham Stadium, London.

Former Arsenal striker Smith joins domestic violence campaign

Arsenal's Kelly Smith celebrates after winning the SSE Women's FA Cup

West Ham striker Hugill extends loan deal at QPR

Queens Park Rangers' Jordan Hugill rues a missed chance during the FA Cup fourth round match at Loftus Road, London.

Coronavirus: Southgate planning for England action in September

England manager Gareth Southgate

Southgate: England players ‘would walk off’ if racially abused again

England manager Gareth Southgate
Drive 24