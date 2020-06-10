Man sought by police after racially aggravated attack at Dagenham home

Met Police detectives wish to speak with this man after a racially aggravated stabbing at a home in Dagenham.

Police want to speak with Daniel Weston, 39, who is believed to live in Dagenham. Picture: Met Police Police want to speak with Daniel Weston, 39, who is believed to live in Dagenham. Picture: Met Police

Police were called to an address in Farmway around 8.30pm on Thursday, May 21, where they found a man with a slash wound to his face.

The victim was at a friend’s home when another man at the address approached him and directed racist insults at him.

After being asked to stop, the man left the property but returned soon after and confronted the victim, producing a knife and slashing his face with it.

Still holding the knife, the man then lunged twice the victim, who was able to get away and ran outside.

The attacker then left the address.

Detective Constable Marvin Turner, from the east area safeguarding command, said: “This was an appalling and completely unprovoked attack on the victim, based solely on the colour of his skin, which has left him anxious and re-living the incident.

“Hate crime of any kind is abhorrent and will simply not be tolerated.”

Officers want to speak with 39-year-old Daniel Weston, who is believed to live locally, in connection with the incident.

They have released an image of him and appealed to the public for information.

Det Con Turner said: “I know the public will share our disgust at this incident and would ask that anyone who can assist with the whereabouts of Daniel Weston or provide any information which could assist the investigation to please come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting CAD 8991/21May, or tweet @MetCC.

To report information anonymously without speaking to police, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/ or calling 0800 555 111.

Crimestoppers will never ask for your name and cannot trace your call or IP address.