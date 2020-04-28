Search

Appeal to trace car stolen in Dagenham believed to be used by killers of NHS worker

PUBLISHED: 14:36 28 April 2020 | UPDATED: 14:36 28 April 2020

David Gomoh was killed on Sunday, April 26. Picture: Met Police

Met Police

Police investigating a young NHS worker’s death in a seemingly unprovoked stabbing are trying to trace a car stolen in Dagenham a week before.

David Gomoh was attacked in Freemasons Road, Custom House, at around 10.25pm on Sunday, April 26.

He had left his home just moments before and was not involved in any argument.

Officers investigating the 24-year-old’s death say his background gives no indication for why he was singled out which, along with other evidence, suggests he was killed in an unprovoked attack. No arrests have yet been made.

Police believe those involved - described as “a group of men wearing masks” - left the scene in a stolen Silver Dodge Caliber that was abandoned at about 10.30pm in Lincoln Road, Plaistow, after driving through the no entry sign from Cumberland Road.

This car had been stolen in Dagenham on Thursday, April 16 and was on cloned plates when it was recovered.

Officers want to speak to anyone who remembers seeing this car, whether before or after the attack, or who may have CCTV or dash cam footage of it.

You may also want to watch:

Since graduating from Southbank University with a marketing degree, David had joined his mum, a nurse, in working for the NHS, with his role to keep staff supplied with essential equipment.

His dad had recently passed away from a coronavirus-related illness.

Detective Inspector Tony Kirk said. “David’s family are going through unimaginable torment. Within days his mother has seen the death of her husband and son; his sister has lost her brother and father, both are now heartbroken.

“David was a young man who had worked hard to put himself through university and, like his mother, worked hard for the community in the NHS.

“At this time we believe the only thing David did was walk down a street. He was apparently approached by a group of men wearing masks and stabbed multiple times in a ferocious assault.”

He added: “I have no doubt this was a planned attack that singled out David because he happened to be in that area.

“David and his mother, who have done so much to help the community, now need the public to come forward and tell us what they know.

“If you have any information, please think of this young man and the suffering of his family and call us. If you don’t want to give your name, call Crimestoppers, but do make that call. David’s family deserve both answers and justice.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call the incident room on 020 8345 3985, quoting CAD 8371/26APR, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Homeless families given train fare to move out of borough

Families are being moved away from Barking and Dagenham if they have no connection to the area. Picture: Sunil060902/ Wikimedia Commons

Person in hospital after skip lorry overturns on A13 in Barking

A person was taken to hospital after a skip lorry overturned and hit the central reservation on the A13 in Barking. Picture: Alan Brown

Dagenham woman clapped off Queen’s Hospital ward after beating coronavirus

Tracy Brace has recovered from coronavirus. Picture: BHRUT

Relax the parking rules during crisis, urges carpenter fined three times

Patrick Rea has been fined three times. He urged the council to relax parking restrictions to help struggling families. Picture: Patrick Rea

Praise for Queen’s Hospital staff after Rush Green great-grandmother, 93, recovers from coronavirus

Beatrice Gapes, pictured with her seven children prior to being diagnosed with coronavirus, has been discharged from Queen's Hospital after 24 days. Picture: Supplied by family

