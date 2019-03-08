Drugs deaths: Police bail two men arrested in Barking

Police arrested two men in Barking on Friday, August 2. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Images PA Wire/PA Images

Two men arrested in Barking in connection with six suspected drugs-related deaths in south Essex have been released on bail.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Three men and three women died between July 28 and 30.

Tests to identify the drug or substance involved are under way but police focus remains on Class A drugs.

A 26-year-old man from London and a 29 year-old man from Grays were arrested in Barking on Friday afternoon on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

Officers have since released them on conditional bail until August 22 while further enquiries are being made.

You may also want to watch:

However, they currently remain in custody in relation to other unconnected matters.

Essex Police are also reiterating the message that Class A drugs are dangerous and urge people not to take them at any time, but particularly not at the moment.

They say the tests being completed are complex and may take some time to get the results. Until they have those results they will not speculate about what drugs or substances may be involved.

Detective Inspector Julie Gowan said: "We've spoken to a significant number of witnesses already and are following a number of lines of enquiry, including the possibility that not all those who've died had taken the same substance.

"However, our focus remains on Class A drugs and I need anyone with information about who's selling them, particularly in south Essex, to come forward and that includes people from the drug-taking community.

"Six people have, sadly, lost their lives and six families have been left grieving for their loved ones so it's really important we provide them with the answers they need."

She called on anyone with information to call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111,