Bailed: Four men arrested on suspicion of murder in Dagenham

The man was found dead at an address in Hedgeman's Road. Pic: Google Archant

Four men who were arrested on suspicion of murder following an ‘unexplained’ death in Dagenham have been bailed.

They were held after police found the body of a man in his 30s at an address in Hedgeman's Road on Saturday morning.

Detectives from the Met's Homicide and Major Crime Command have been notified but the death is currently being treated as unexplained until the results of a post mortem are revealed.

The men must return to a police station in mid-May.

Anyone with information who has not yet spoken to police should call 101 quoting CAD2547/2APR or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 5555 111.