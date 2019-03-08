Bailed: Four men arrested on suspicion of murder in Dagenham
PUBLISHED: 11:21 25 April 2019 | UPDATED: 11:21 25 April 2019
Archant
Four men who were arrested on suspicion of murder following an ‘unexplained’ death in Dagenham have been bailed.
They were held after police found the body of a man in his 30s at an address in Hedgeman's Road on Saturday morning.
You may also want to watch:
Detectives from the Met's Homicide and Major Crime Command have been notified but the death is currently being treated as unexplained until the results of a post mortem are revealed.
The men must return to a police station in mid-May.
Anyone with information who has not yet spoken to police should call 101 quoting CAD2547/2APR or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 5555 111.