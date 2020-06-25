Double shooting getaway car could be in Barking and Dagenham or Redbridge

Police are looking for this car, which may be in Barking and Dagenham or Redbridge.

Have you seen this car?

Police have released CCTV images of a white Mercedes SLK which was driven away from the scene of a double shooting.

The distinctive white Mercedes SLK roadster - with registration LD05 BCU – was involved in a double shooting and police believe it could be in Barking and Dagenham or Redbridge.

A 24-year-old man and a 20-year-old man were taken to hospital suffering gunshot injuries after two males fired shots in a makeshift music studio in Dowsett Road, Tottenham at 1.14am on May 14.

Both victims have been discharged and are recovering well, according to police.

The studio had been converted from a private garage and was used to record and edit music.

The distinctive white Mercedes SLK roadster has the registration LD05 BCU.

The suspects drove there and made off in the Mercedes SLK, which was stolen in Camden between May 9 and 13.

The car has not been traced since the shooting and police are appealing for the public’s help to find it.

Det Cons Mike Clinch said: “This white Mercedes SLK was driven away from the scene on the A406 North Circular Road towards Waltham Forest.

“It may have continued out of London from there, but equally it is possible that the car has been parked up somewhere in north or east London, maybe in Waltham Forest, Barking and Dagenham or Redbridge.

“The Mercedes is distinctive as it’s a roadster type vehicle, white in colour and a second-generation model.

“I need to find this car, as it may be crucial to our investigation.”

Police released two images of the car, which was captured on CCTV on the morning of the shooting.

Call police on 101, quoting reference 437/14MAY20.

Or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org/