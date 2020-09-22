Police constable sacked after sending threating texts to ex-partner and family

A Met Police constable of the east area basic command unit has been dismissed without notice for gross misconduct. Picture: Nick Ansell/PA Archive PA Archive/PA Images

A serving police constable working in Barking and Dagenham, Havering and Redbridge has been dismissed without notice for gross misconduct.

PC Sam Wiltshire, of the East Area command unit, was found to have breached standards of professional behaviour in relation to authority, respect and courtesy and discreditable conduct at a hearing that concluded today (Tuesday, September 22).

A Met spokesperson said Pc Wiltshire had “sent text messages containing threats of violence to his ex-partner and her family” as well as “messages which were grossly offensive or indecent”.

These matters were deemed so serious that dismissal was justified.