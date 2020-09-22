Police constable sacked after sending threating texts to ex-partner and family
PUBLISHED: 15:54 22 September 2020 | UPDATED: 15:54 22 September 2020
PA Archive/PA Images
A serving police constable working in Barking and Dagenham, Havering and Redbridge has been dismissed without notice for gross misconduct.
You may also want to watch:
PC Sam Wiltshire, of the East Area command unit, was found to have breached standards of professional behaviour in relation to authority, respect and courtesy and discreditable conduct at a hearing that concluded today (Tuesday, September 22).
A Met spokesperson said Pc Wiltshire had “sent text messages containing threats of violence to his ex-partner and her family” as well as “messages which were grossly offensive or indecent”.
These matters were deemed so serious that dismissal was justified.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Barking and Dagenham Post. Click the link in the orange box above for details.