Man found stabbed after brawl involving knives in Dagenham

PUBLISHED: 12:59 16 January 2019

Police were called to a brawl in Eastbrook Close, Dagenham last night. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A stabbed man has been arrested following a brawl involving knives in a Dagenham cul-de-sac.

Police were called to Eastbrook Close just after midnight following reports of the fight.

As officers arrived a group fled although one man who had been stabbed was arrested nearby.

The Met’s @MPSBarkDag tweeted: “Police were called to Eastbrook Close, Dagenham just after midnight to reports of a fight involving knives.

“Police arrived on scene as a group dispersed, where a male was detained nearby and arrested following the altercation.

“He was found to be suffering a stab wound”.

Man found stabbed after brawl involving knives in Dagenham

