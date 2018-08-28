Man found stabbed after brawl involving knives in Dagenham

Police were called to a brawl in Eastbrook Close, Dagenham last night. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A stabbed man has been arrested following a brawl involving knives in a Dagenham cul-de-sac.

Police were called to Eastbrook Close, Dagenham just after midnight to reports of a fight involving knives. Police arrived on scene as a group dispersed, where a male was detained nearby and arrested following the altercation. He was found to be suffering a stab wound pic.twitter.com/dhdw55fpTw — Barking & Dagenham Police (@MPSBarkDag) January 16, 2019

Police were called to Eastbrook Close just after midnight following reports of the fight.

As officers arrived a group fled although one man who had been stabbed was arrested nearby.

