Man found stabbed after brawl involving knives in Dagenham
PUBLISHED: 12:59 16 January 2019
Archant
A stabbed man has been arrested following a brawl involving knives in a Dagenham cul-de-sac.
Police were called to Eastbrook Close just after midnight following reports of the fight.
As officers arrived a group fled although one man who had been stabbed was arrested nearby.
The Met’s @MPSBarkDag tweeted: “Police were called to Eastbrook Close, Dagenham just after midnight to reports of a fight involving knives.
“Police arrived on scene as a group dispersed, where a male was detained nearby and arrested following the altercation.
“He was found to be suffering a stab wound”.
