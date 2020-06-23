Teen shot in broad daylight in Dagenham

A teenager is in hospital after being shot in Dagenham.

Police were called shortly before 6pm yesterday (Monday, June 22) to Mayesbrook Road following reports of a shooting.

A Met spokespersaid: “A male, aged in his teens, was found suffering from gunshot injuries.

“He has been taken to hospital; his condition is not believed to be life-threatening.

“At this early stage there have been no arrests.”

Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to call 101 quoting ref CAD 6234/22 June.