Police name man and woman found dead in Dagenham
PUBLISHED: 18:45 11 August 2020 | UPDATED: 18:45 11 August 2020
Archant
Police have named two people found dead just hours apart in Dagenham.
Esther Egbon, 30, was pronounced dead at the scene after emergency services were called to Whalebone Lane South at around 12.50pm on Saturday, August 8.
Around two hours later, officers were called to Gosfield Road where a man - 36-year-old Igie Erabor - was found unresponsive.
He, too, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers previously stated they were treating the deaths as linked.
Both Esther and Igie are believed to have been known to each other, and their families are being supported by specialist officers.
Post mortem examinations have established cause of death for both as an incised wound to the neck.
A Met Police spokesperson said the investigation continues but that no arrests have been made and at present, nobody else is being sought in connection with their deaths.
