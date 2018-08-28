CCTV image released after punter with winning slip slashed at Barking betting shop

The suspect is known as 'Mo', according the the Met. Picture: MPS Archant

A CCTV image has been released after a customer was slashed in a betting shop fight over a winning ticket.

Police want to speak to this man in connection with an attack on a Barking betting shop customer. Picture: MPS Police want to speak to this man in connection with an attack on a Barking betting shop customer. Picture: MPS

The suspect grabbed a knife from a kitchen area at the bookies then slashed the punter after he failed to snatch the winning slip from out of his hand at the shop in East Street, Barking.

The suspected attacker – who according to police is known as ‘Mo’ – fled with a second man.

When officers arrived at 3.15am on July 27, 2017 they found the 22-year-old victim with a small cut to his head.

A Met spokeswoman said: “We have carried out lengthy enquiries. Detectives would like to hear from anyone who recognises the man captured on CCTV.”

She added that there have been no arrests so far and police enquiries continue.

Anyone with information should call officers at the East Area Command unit on 101 quoting 832/27Jul17