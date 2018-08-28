Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

CCTV image released after punter with winning slip slashed at Barking betting shop

PUBLISHED: 17:03 18 January 2019 | UPDATED: 17:10 18 January 2019

The suspect is known as 'Mo', according the the Met. Picture: MPS

The suspect is known as 'Mo', according the the Met. Picture: MPS

Archant

A CCTV image has been released after a customer was slashed in a betting shop fight over a winning ticket.

Police want to speak to this man in connection with an attack on a Barking betting shop customer. Picture: MPSPolice want to speak to this man in connection with an attack on a Barking betting shop customer. Picture: MPS

The suspect grabbed a knife from a kitchen area at the bookies then slashed the punter after he failed to snatch the winning slip from out of his hand at the shop in East Street, Barking.

The suspected attacker – who according to police is known as ‘Mo’ – fled with a second man.

When officers arrived at 3.15am on July 27, 2017 they found the 22-year-old victim with a small cut to his head.

A Met spokeswoman said: “We have carried out lengthy enquiries. Detectives would like to hear from anyone who recognises the man captured on CCTV.”

She added that there have been no arrests so far and police enquiries continue.

Anyone with information should call officers at the East Area Command unit on 101 quoting 832/27Jul17

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Elderly man attacked in his Dagenham home by three violent burglars

The elderly man was attacked in hs own home in Stamford Road. Pic: Google

Police release e-fit after Chadwell Heath stabbing

Police have also released an e-fit of a man they wish to identify in connection with the stabbing. Photo: Met Police

Two people in hospital after stabbing during burglary in Barking

Two people are in hospital after being attacked during a burglary in Farr Avenue, Barking in the early hours of this morning. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Dagenham minicab driver wins Barking bus lane fine battle

Robert Bedwell was advised by a sign to drive into a bus lane in River Road to avoid road works, and the council fined him,

Council leader advises residents with overflowing rubbish to ‘take it to the dump yourself’

Barking and Dagenham Council leader Cllr Darren Rodwell wants residents to have some social responsibility. Pic: Ken Mears

Most Read

Elderly man attacked in his Dagenham home by three violent burglars

The elderly man was attacked in hs own home in Stamford Road. Pic: Google

Police release e-fit after Chadwell Heath stabbing

Police have also released an e-fit of a man they wish to identify in connection with the stabbing. Photo: Met Police

Two people in hospital after stabbing during burglary in Barking

Two people are in hospital after being attacked during a burglary in Farr Avenue, Barking in the early hours of this morning. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Dagenham minicab driver wins Barking bus lane fine battle

Robert Bedwell was advised by a sign to drive into a bus lane in River Road to avoid road works, and the council fined him,

Council leader advises residents with overflowing rubbish to ‘take it to the dump yourself’

Barking and Dagenham Council leader Cllr Darren Rodwell wants residents to have some social responsibility. Pic: Ken Mears

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Dagenham look to get back to winning ways at Stones

Daggers midfielder Liam Bellamy and former team-mate Elliot Romain go up for a header earlier this season (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Barking boss Gardner heaps praise on side’s efforts but is still looking for plenty more

Barking's Ryan Cosson heads over against Romford (pic Terry Gilbert)

The East London Football Podcast

West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini (pic: Yui Mok/PA)

East London runners join Regents Park 10K

East London Runners at Regents Park (Pic: Muhammad Ismael)

Boxing: Dupre to return to ring after Christmas binge

Alex Taylor, Niall Joyce and Robin Dupre
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists