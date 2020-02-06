Search

Appeal after shop and CCTV cameras damaged at Barking station

PUBLISHED: 17:00 24 February 2020

CCTV image from Barking station. Credit: British Transport Police

Archant

Police investigating reports of an assault and criminal damage at Barking station have released a picture of a man they wish to speak to.

The incident happened between 9.40am and 10.20am on Thursday, February 6.

A man entered a phone shop at Barking station. He is then reported to have ripped CCTV cameras from the ceiling, tackled staff and smashed the shop's front window.

The incident caused more than £1,000 worth of damage.

Officers wish to speak with the man in the CCTV image as it's believed he may have information that could help the investigation.

Anyone who recognises this man is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 405 040, quoting reference number 157 of 06/02/20.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

