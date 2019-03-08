Woman fighting for life after attempted murder and sexual assault in Dagenham

A woman is fighting for life after an attempted murder and sexual assault.

Paramedics were called to Porters Avenue, Dagenham, on Tuesday where they found the 45-year-old victim. Detectives launched an investigation after she was taken to hospital.

A Met spokesman said: "She remains in a critical condition. Her injuries are life-threatening."

Three men aged between 20 and 54 were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and sexual assault.

They were in custody but have since been bailed to return to a police station in late July.

Enquiries are continuing.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting CAD3495/02JUL19, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.