Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Projects provide positive role models for youth at risk of becoming criminals

PUBLISHED: 08:03 11 June 2019 | UPDATED: 08:03 11 June 2019

Councillor Margaret Mullane is the cabinet member for enforcement and community safety. Pic: Andreas Grieger

Councillor Margaret Mullane is the cabinet member for enforcement and community safety. Pic: Andreas Grieger

Andreas Grieger PHOTOGRAPHER

Young people most at risk of becoming involved in violence and other crime are being offered activities and safe spaces to help them develop.

Barking and Dagenham Council has commissioned community organisations Arc Theatre, BoxUp Crime, Future MOLDS, LifeLine Projects and Studio3Arts to provide mentoring and positive activities such as arts, boxing, drama and music.

The organisations can refer young people to each another to help provide tailored support.

Lifeline Projects chief executive officer Nathan Singleton said: "To stem the surge of serious youth violence we need a joint up approach with all relevant statutory and voluntary providers working in partnership to share intelligence and develop solutions.

"Young people at risk of serious youth violence need positive role models to show them the choices they have and activities to give them an alternative to life on the road."

Spark2Life has also been commissioned to deliver intensive mentoring and one-to-one support for young people involved in gang activities to help them change their lifestyle.

You may also want to watch:

The council has applied for funding from the tri-borough integrated gangs unit to work with young women affected by gang and group violence.

The Mayor's Office for Policing and Crime awarded Barking and Dagenham and Redbridge councils £500,000 to help tackle serious youth violence as part of a £4.1million programme secured from the Home Office's Early Intervention Youth Fund.

Trauma training has been delivered to 150 professionals across the two boroughs to help staff to understand the impact of trauma on young people's life choices and how this manifests in their behaviour.

It will help staff within schools, the police, health services, the fire service and the council to better understand and deliver services that can support young people who are experiencing trauma.

Councillor Margaret Mullane, cabinet member for enforcement and community safety, said: "Not every child is lucky enough to have family, friends or role models in their lives.

"These projects are vitally important as they're helping these young people to get the support they need and will help to steer them away from crime and violence.

"We're also working closely with our partners and sharing knowledge and skills to help to get to the root causes of issues rather than dealing with problems in later life."

Most Read

Barking fire: Cladding was not fire retardant, developer reveals

Firefighters tackling the blaze in Barking. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Twenty homes destroyed by fire at Barking block of flats

The blaze engulfed six floors of the block of flats. Picture: @mobee_me /PA Wire

Club hut damaged in fire at Parsloes Park in Dagenham

Fire crews battling a fire at Parsloes Park in Gale Street, Dagenham. Picture: Billy and Danielle Edmunds.

Barking fire: Families claim there were no fire alarms in block of flats

De Pass Gardens remains cordoned off but some residents have been allowed access to their flats in the building. Picture: Andrew Brookes.

Public consultation on plans to move New Spitalfields, Billingsgate and Smithfield markets to Dagenham

An artist's impression of the proposed wholesale market site at Barking Reach at Dagenham Dock. Picture: City of London Corporation

Most Read

Barking fire: Cladding was not fire retardant, developer reveals

Firefighters tackling the blaze in Barking. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Twenty homes destroyed by fire at Barking block of flats

The blaze engulfed six floors of the block of flats. Picture: @mobee_me /PA Wire

Club hut damaged in fire at Parsloes Park in Dagenham

Fire crews battling a fire at Parsloes Park in Gale Street, Dagenham. Picture: Billy and Danielle Edmunds.

Barking fire: Families claim there were no fire alarms in block of flats

De Pass Gardens remains cordoned off but some residents have been allowed access to their flats in the building. Picture: Andrew Brookes.

Public consultation on plans to move New Spitalfields, Billingsgate and Smithfield markets to Dagenham

An artist's impression of the proposed wholesale market site at Barking Reach at Dagenham Dock. Picture: City of London Corporation

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Daggers duo selected to head off to the Gold Cup with Guyana

Liam Gordon of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Khan claims sole success as Daggers youngsters find it tough in Sudbury

Dagenham youngsters Jayden Slade, Frank Toms, Haider Khan and Yousef Khan at Sudbury

Club hut damaged in fire at Parsloes Park in Dagenham

Fire crews battling a fire at Parsloes Park in Gale Street, Dagenham. Picture: Billy and Danielle Edmunds.

Public consultation on plans to move New Spitalfields, Billingsgate and Smithfield markets to Dagenham

An artist's impression of the proposed wholesale market site at Barking Reach at Dagenham Dock. Picture: City of London Corporation

Barking fire: Housing minister talks to residents

Housing minister James Brokenshire. Picture: PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists