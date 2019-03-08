Jailed: Prolific pickpocketer who stole phones while on bail for theft

Laurentiu-Valentin Trocan of Dagenham has been jailed for 30 months. Picture: BTP BTP

A prolific pickpocket who continued to target Tube passengers after being released on bail has been jailed for 30 months.

The Old Bailey heard how Laurentiu-Valentin Trocan, of Parsloes Avenue, Dagenham, was first reported to the British Transport Police in January after he stole a purse at Piccadilly Circus station.

He also targeted another passenger at Holborn on the same day, stealing a phone.

In February, the 38-year-old stole a mobile phone and cash from a passenger on a train between Leicester Square and Russell Square.

He was arrested that same month after plain clothes officers patrolling the Tube identified him as being wanted for theft.

He was released on police bail as investigators prepared a case for trial, but in March, he stole mobile phones on two separate occasions.

He was subsequently arrested for the additional thefts in April.

Trocan claimed that the CCTV footage of the thefts, which all took place between 8pm and 10.30pm, did not resemble him.

However at court he admitted the five counts of theft.

He was sentenced to 30 months in prison on Friday, July 5 when he was also ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge.

Det Con Jennifer Brown said: "Trocan is a blight for London Underground passengers, he is well known by police for this type of behaviour and I completely welcome this custodial sentence.

"Thanks to overwhelming evidence against him, he had no choice but to plead guilty to the five charges."

She added: "Pickpockets should see this prison sentence as a warning.

"Trocan was identified thanks to our excellent plain clothed officers who routinely patrol the London Underground, they're experts in identifying and cuffing offenders.

"We will continue to work hard to root out pickpocketing and ensure that perpetrators are handed tough sentences."

Mandy McGregor, TfL's head of transport policing, said that the company was working closely with the police to target pickpockets on the network.

She said: "This crime will not be tolerated and we hope that Trocan's sentencing sends a clear message that we can catch offenders and we will push for the strongest action against people who steal from our customers.

"We'd like to remind all customers to keep an eye on their belongings and keep bags and rucksacks closed, as well as reassuring everyone how seriously we take their safety and security. "