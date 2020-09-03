Man cleared of murdering Randy Skuse from Barking at Whitechapel party

Randy Skuse, 27, died of a single stab wound. Picture: Met Police Archant

A partygoer has been cleared of fatally stabbing Barking man Randy Skuse at a party in Whitechapel and injuring three other people.

Sahal Abdi, from Kensington, was accused of killing Mr Skuse, who worked at the Britvic factory in Beckton, at an all-night birthday bash on November 23 last year.

Mr Skuse, who was 27, suffered a 7cm wound during a row, the Old Bailey was told.

The jury was told emergency services were called to the “chaotic” scene at Blakeney Tower, Buckle Street between 8.30am and 9am, with Mr Skuse - who grew up on the Harts Lane estate in Barking - pronounced dead at the scene.

Mr Abdi, 27, had denied murder and three charges of grievous bodily harm with intent, saying he acted in self defence.

A jury deliberated over two days to find him not guilty of all the charges.

Mr Abdi held his head in his hands as the foreman of the jury delivered the unanimous verdicts.